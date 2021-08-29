DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,295,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $72,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 643,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

