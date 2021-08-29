DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $106.57 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 58.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 877,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324,804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $106,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 74.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,470,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 246.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 162,499 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

