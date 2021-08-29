DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $59.30 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 1,119,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,778. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

