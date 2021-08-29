DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $71.35 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,252. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.