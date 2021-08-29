DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $55,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,521,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. 3,940,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.