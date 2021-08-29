DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

