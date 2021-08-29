Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $341.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.