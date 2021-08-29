Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $45.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in The Gap by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Gap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

