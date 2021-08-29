Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $320.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$310.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

