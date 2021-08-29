Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 44,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,833. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

