Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 44,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,833. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
