DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. 2,162,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

