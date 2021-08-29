DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up 1.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91.

