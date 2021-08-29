DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up 1.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.