DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 218,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,575. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

