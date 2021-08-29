DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,383,000. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,438,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.72. 3,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,487. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.12.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.