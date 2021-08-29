DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 612,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.