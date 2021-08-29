Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

