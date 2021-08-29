Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,557.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

