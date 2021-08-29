Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

