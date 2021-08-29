Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 89.0% in August

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

DLPN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.