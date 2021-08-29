DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $18.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

