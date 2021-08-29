DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $18.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.25 to $18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.59.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
