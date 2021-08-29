Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,952 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 160,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,249. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.