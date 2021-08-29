DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,088. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.