DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

DWS opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.84 ($49.22). The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

