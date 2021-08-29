Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 117.4% in August

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,178,105 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.