Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

EMN opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.26. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

