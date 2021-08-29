Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

