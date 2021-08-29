Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

