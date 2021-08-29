easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.