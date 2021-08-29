Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $805,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 80,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

