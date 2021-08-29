eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,303 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,898 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.