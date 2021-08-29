Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

