eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $79.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.80. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.