Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

