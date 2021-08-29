Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 4.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

