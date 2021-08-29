Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,800. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

