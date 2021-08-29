ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.01 ($16.48) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

