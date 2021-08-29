Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

