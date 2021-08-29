Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,930. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

