Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 158,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,060 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.59.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

