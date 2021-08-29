EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.09% of EnerSys worth $45,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $86.75. 176,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

