Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.07.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE ESI traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.59. The company had a trading volume of 437,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$258.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

