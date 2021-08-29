Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 345,397 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $97,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

