Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $92,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

