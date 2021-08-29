Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $84.55 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $84,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $1,337,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $419.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

