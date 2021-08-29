Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $89.62 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $89,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.