Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,972 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $103,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

