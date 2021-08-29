EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

EPR stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

