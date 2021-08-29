Era Swap Price Hits $0.0063 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $6.31 million and $45,858.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

