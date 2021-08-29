Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ERAS stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

