Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $16,485.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

